Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel
Kanahooka Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Trudy PRINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trudy PRINS

Add a Memory
Trudy PRINS Notice
PRINS (Guurtje) Trudy Passed away on 28th February 2020 with family by her side. Loving wife of Keith (Kees). Adored Mum of Raymond and Diana. Loved mother in law of Vicki. A beautiful caring Oma of her Grandchildren Tamara, Jessica, Alex, Brianna, Lauren, Shelby, Sasha and Avalon and their partners. Cherished Great Oma to her 10 great grandchildren. Forever in Our Hearts Relatives and friends of Trudy are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate her life to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Road on Friday March 13th, 2020 commencing at 12pm



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trudy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -