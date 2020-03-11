|
|
PRINS (Guurtje) Trudy Passed away on 28th February 2020 with family by her side. Loving wife of Keith (Kees). Adored Mum of Raymond and Diana. Loved mother in law of Vicki. A beautiful caring Oma of her Grandchildren Tamara, Jessica, Alex, Brianna, Lauren, Shelby, Sasha and Avalon and their partners. Cherished Great Oma to her 10 great grandchildren. Forever in Our Hearts Relatives and friends of Trudy are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate her life to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Road on Friday March 13th, 2020 commencing at 12pm
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 11, 2020