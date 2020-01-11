Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church
10 Stewart Street
Wollongong
View Map
Trpko ARGINOVSKI Notice
ARGINOVSKI Trpko of Warrawong



Passed away on Tuesday, 7 January 2020. A devoted husband of Donka. Dearly loved father, grandfather and great grandfather of Cveta, Lou, Dragan and their families.



Aged 91 Years

Forever loved and greatly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Trpko's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 at 11am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery. Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020
