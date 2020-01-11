|
ARGINOVSKI Trpko of Warrawong
Passed away on Tuesday, 7 January 2020. A devoted husband of Donka. Dearly loved father, grandfather and great grandfather of Cveta, Lou, Dragan and their families.
Aged 91 Years
Forever loved and greatly missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Trpko's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 at 11am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery. Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020