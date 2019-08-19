|
|
KINNAS TRIANTAFILIA â€˜FILIA' Passed away peacefully August 16, 2019. Loving daughter of Athanasios and Konti (both deceased). Loved sister, sister in law, Aunt and great Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Filia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Greece.
Aged 68 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Reunited with Mum and Dad
Prayers will be recited in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore St, Wollongong on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at 4pm.
Filia's funeral service will be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart St, Wollongong on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to the Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Rd, Shellharbour.
All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attand.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 19, 2019