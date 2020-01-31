|
TOUGHER, Trevor of Fairy Meadow Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 28, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Devoted father and father-in-law of Glenn & Ying, Scott, Gail & Paul. Loving grandfather and great grandfather. Will be sadly missed by all his extended family. Aged 84 Years Rest In Peace Relatives and friends of Trevor are invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held at the Corrimal Uniting Church, 4 Russell Street, Corrimal on Wednesday February 5, 2020 commencing at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 31, 2020