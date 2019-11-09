Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor PAUL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor "John" PAUL

Add a Memory
Trevor "John" PAUL Notice
PAUL Trevor 'John' of Horsley



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 6 November 2019. Beloved wife of Heather. Loved father and father in law of Tania, Anthony and Michelle. Loving Pop of his 5 grandchildren. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.



Aged 77 years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday, 12 November 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trevor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -