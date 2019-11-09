|
PAUL Trevor 'John' of Horsley
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 6 November 2019. Beloved wife of Heather. Loved father and father in law of Tania, Anthony and Michelle. Loving Pop of his 5 grandchildren. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
Aged 77 years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday, 12 November 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019