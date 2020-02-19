Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Trevor Mark PEARCE


1956 - 2020
Trevor Mark PEARCE Notice
PEARCE Trevor Mark of Berkeley



Trevor passed away at home on Sunday, 16th February 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband and best friend of Debbie. Adored and much-loved Dad of Ben and Michael and his partner Molly. Beloved son of Betty & Norm (dec) and favourite son-in-law of Marie & Des. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Lynne & Barry, Kerri & Ken and Gayle & Jules, loved brother-in-law to Daniel & Rosie and Mark & Maxine. Much loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Trevor will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 63 Years.

'Forever in our hearts and our memories of you will always be treasured.'



Trevor's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a service to Celebrate his life to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole 634 Northcliffe Drive Kembla Grange on Friday, 21st February 2020 commencing at 12 pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
