BESWICK Trevor of Yellagong Street, West Wollongong
Passed away on Anzac Day, Saturday April 25, 2020. Adored husband of the late Shirley Anne. Dearly loved father and father in law of Stuart and Donna, David and Diane, Susan and Charles. Cherished Poppy of his 7 grandchildren, their partners and 9 great grandchildren. Trevor will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 85 Years
Reunited with his beloved Shirley Anne
A private family service will be held on Friday. Trevor's family will arrange a memorial service to be held later in the year.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 29, 2020