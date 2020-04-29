Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor BESWICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor BESWICK

Add a Memory
Trevor BESWICK Notice
BESWICK Trevor of Yellagong Street, West Wollongong



Passed away on Anzac Day, Saturday April 25, 2020. Adored husband of the late Shirley Anne. Dearly loved father and father in law of Stuart and Donna, David and Diane, Susan and Charles. Cherished Poppy of his 7 grandchildren, their partners and 9 great grandchildren. Trevor will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85 Years

Reunited with his beloved Shirley Anne



A private family service will be held on Friday. Trevor's family will arrange a memorial service to be held later in the year.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trevor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -