H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Trevor Adrian CHURCH

Trevor Adrian CHURCH Notice
CHURCH Trevor Adrian of Thirroul



Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on Friday, 10 January 2020. Beloved son of Margaret and Frank. Beloved brother of Sue. Dearly loved uncle of Harry. Beloved life long friend of Allan. Trev will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 48 years

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person,

no one can replace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Trev's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday, 16 January 2020 at 2pm.



At the family's request,

bright colours are to be worn



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 14, 2020
