|
|
RISTEVSKI Trence of Cringila
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Verka. Dearly loved father, father-in-law and grandfather of Elizabeth, Roza, Vicky and their families. Trence will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends both here and in Macedonia.
Aged 74 Years
Rest In Peace
[[PONCRM000200]]
Trence's funeral service will be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 8-14 Stewart Street, Wollongong on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 10am, to be followed by a burial at Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 29, 2020