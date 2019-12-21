|
|
GULEVSKA (Janakievska) Trajanka of Lake Heights
Trajanka passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday 19th December, 2019. Beloved wife of Bojan. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Stevan & Barbara, Petre & Suza, Lidija & Ben. Cherished Baba to Stephanie, Angelina, Maddison, Hannah, Alexandra, Michael & Christian. Dearest sister to Mitre, Vasko, Boris and Jordan. Trajanka will be sadly missed by her extended family and dear friends.
Aged 69 Years.
May her memory be eternal.
Tranjanka's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr Kembla Grange on Friday 27th December, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery 230 Kanahooka Rd Kanahooka for committal.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 21, 2019