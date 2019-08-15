|
TOVILOVIC MILORAD â€˜MICK' Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on August 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Zora. Dearly loved father of Georgina, Suzana and George. Much loved Deda of Christian, Harry and Petra.
Aged 82 Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mick's funeral service to be held at St. John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church, Dale Street, Dapto on August 16, 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 15, 2019