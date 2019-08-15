Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
TOVILOVIC MILORAD

TOVILOVIC MILORAD Notice
TOVILOVIC MILORAD â€˜MICK' Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on August 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Zora. Dearly loved father of Georgina, Suzana and George. Much loved Deda of Christian, Harry and Petra.



Aged 82 Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mick's funeral service to be held at St. John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church, Dale Street, Dapto on August 16, 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 15, 2019
