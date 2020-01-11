Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
Tony SZABO

Tony SZABO Notice
SZABO Tony

Passed away surrounded by loving family and friends on Thursday, 9 January 2020. Dearly loved husband, brother, brother in law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and a good mate to his friends.



Aged 67 Years

Sadly Missed

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tony's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020
