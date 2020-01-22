Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony LONGFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony LONGFORD

Add a Memory
Tony LONGFORD In Memoriam
LONGFORD Tony One year since you left us, and split our hearts in two. One side filled with memories, the other side died with you. Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday. But missing you is a heartache, that never goes away. As we hold you in our hearts, and there you will remain. Life goes on without you, will never be the same. Those special memories will always bring a smile, we will not forget. Mizpah Resting in God's care. Love your wife Elaine, Mark, Belinda, Gail and families.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -