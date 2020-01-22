|
|
LONGFORD Tony One year since you left us, and split our hearts in two. One side filled with memories, the other side died with you. Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday. But missing you is a heartache, that never goes away. As we hold you in our hearts, and there you will remain. Life goes on without you, will never be the same. Those special memories will always bring a smile, we will not forget. Mizpah Resting in God's care. Love your wife Elaine, Mark, Belinda, Gail and families.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 22, 2020