Requiem Mass
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:30 AM
Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Manning Street
Kiama
FAVORITO Tony of Warrigal Shell Cove formerly of Kiama Downs Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 14th March 2020. Beloved husband of Angela. Much loved father and father in law of Joe and René, Louise and children, Christopher and Kate. Much loved Nonno of his grandchildren Brock, Jade, Louis, Darcy and Jackson. Tony will be sadly missed by his loving family, many dear friends and the staff at Warrigal Care Shell Cove. Aged 83 Years Always Loved and Sadly Missed The family wish to say a special thank you for the love and care provided by the staff of Warrigal Care, Shell Cove. Requiem Mass for the respose of Tony's soul will be celebrated at Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Manning Street Kiama on Thursday, 19th March 2020 at 11:30 am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Bombo.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020
