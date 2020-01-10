|
O'NEIL Toni Frazer of Warrawong
Passed away peacefully after a short illness with her daughter by her side on Saturday January 4, 2020. Much loved mother of Kim. Toni will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
In her 70th Year
Reunited with her beloved Terry
They live on in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Toni's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at 12pm. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Kanahooka rd, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020