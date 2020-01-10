Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Toni Frazer O'NEIL

Toni Frazer O'NEIL Notice
O'NEIL Toni Frazer of Warrawong



Passed away peacefully after a short illness with her daughter by her side on Saturday January 4, 2020. Much loved mother of Kim. Toni will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



In her 70th Year

Reunited with her beloved Terry

They live on in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Toni's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at 12pm. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Kanahooka rd, Kanahooka.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020
