Tommaso (Tom) MINCONE

Tommaso (Tom) MINCONE Notice
MINCONE Tommaso (Tom) of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elisabetta. Dearly loved father and father in law of Frank and Teresa, Maria and Michael. Much loved Nonno of Elizabeth, Charlotte, Daniel, Alana, Annalise, Samuel. Tom will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 88 Years

Our memories of you will be

treasured forever

Reunited with his beloved Betta



Requiem Mass for the repose of Tom's soul will be celebrated in the Church of Immaculate Conception, Princes Highway, Unanderra on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to the Crypts of Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Rosary will be recited in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 6pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 21, 2019
