Funeral Mass
Private
To be announced at a later date
St John Vianney's Catholic Church Fairy Meadow
Committal
Private
To be announced at a later date
Bulli Cemetery
Tommasina PAOLA Notice
PAOLA (nee Vescio) Tommasina of Balgownie



Passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale. Loving mother and mother in law of Vanda (dec) and Tony, Gioconda (Jackie) and Nunzio (dec), Carmela and David, and John. Much loved Nonna of Jim, Rosanna, Don, Marie and David. Loved sister and sister in law of Vittorio and Elisabetta, Giovambattista (dec) and Mariantonia (dec). Tommasina will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 93 Years

Forever in our Hearts



A private Mass will be held at St John Vianney's Catholic Church Fairy Meadow, followed by a committal at Bulli Cemetery.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from May 14 to May 16, 2020
