More Obituaries for Tom TIMBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom TIMBS

Tom TIMBS Notice
TIMBS Tom of Kiama



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 17 October 2019. Loved husband of Joann. Loving father of Amanda, Paul and Mel. Adored Pop of Chelsea. Loved son of Jack and Jean (both dec). Brother of Allan. A proud member of the 'Tallawarra' crew. Tom will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.



Aged 68 Years

At Peace

'Gone Fishing'



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tom's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Tuesday, 22 October 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 21, 2019
