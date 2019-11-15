Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Requiem Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St John Vianney's Catholic Church
Princes Highway
Fairy Meadow
Tom KEEVERS

Tom KEEVERS Notice
KEEVERS Tom of Fairy Meadow



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 12 November 2019. Beloved husband of Bryde (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Maryann, Michael and Narelle. Loving Grandad of Lachlan and Stefani, Scott and Kristen, Rachael. Tom will be sadly missed by his family and friends.



Aged 90 years

Forever in our Hearts

Reunited with Bryde



Requiem Mass for the repose of Tom's soul will be celebrated at St John Vianney's Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Monday, 18 November 2019 at 10am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
