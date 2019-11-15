|
KEEVERS Tom of Fairy Meadow
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 12 November 2019. Beloved husband of Bryde (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Maryann, Michael and Narelle. Loving Grandad of Lachlan and Stefani, Scott and Kristen, Rachael. Tom will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Aged 90 years
Forever in our Hearts
Reunited with Bryde
Requiem Mass for the repose of Tom's soul will be celebrated at St John Vianney's Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Monday, 18 November 2019 at 10am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019