JOHNSTONE Tom formerly of Corrimal
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 15 January 2020. Beloved husband of Win. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Morag (dec), Carol and Laurie. Tom will be forever missed by his loving family and close friends here and overseas.
Aged 85 years
Sadly missed,
So much loved
Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Tom's funeral service to be held at the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday, 20 January 2020 at noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 17, 2020