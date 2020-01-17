Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
Tom JOHNSTONE

Tom JOHNSTONE Notice
JOHNSTONE Tom formerly of Corrimal



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 15 January 2020. Beloved husband of Win. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Morag (dec), Carol and Laurie. Tom will be forever missed by his loving family and close friends here and overseas.



Aged 85 years

Sadly missed,

So much loved



Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Tom's funeral service to be held at the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday, 20 January 2020 at noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 17, 2020
