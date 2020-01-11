Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
Todor JONCEVSKI Notice
JONCEVSKI Todor of Barrack Heights



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, 9 January 2020. Beloved husband of Slobodanka. Much loved father and father in law of Nick and Sandra, Bob and Milena. Cherished Dedo of his grandchildren Lainie and Charlize, Jack and Tahlia. Todor will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 66 Years

Forever in our hearts



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Monday 13 January 2020 at 4pm.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Todor's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Albion Park Cemetery.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020
