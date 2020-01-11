|
JONCEVSKI Todor of Barrack Heights
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, 9 January 2020. Beloved husband of Slobodanka. Much loved father and father in law of Nick and Sandra, Bob and Milena. Cherished Dedo of his grandchildren Lainie and Charlize, Jack and Tahlia. Todor will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 66 Years
Forever in our hearts
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Monday 13 January 2020 at 4pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Todor's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Albion Park Cemetery.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020