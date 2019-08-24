Home
Todd EVANS

Todd EVANS Notice
EVANS Todd of Corrimal



Passed away suddenly on 19 August 2019. Loved and adored father of Tara, Jacob, Cody. Much loved and cherished Pop of Ayla, Jai. Adored precious son of Maureen and Barry Hill, and Barry Evans. Loved brother of Shane, Tyrone, Angela and loved by their families.



Aged 54 Years

'Who Loves Ya'



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Todd's funeral service to be held at St Columbkilles Catholic Church, 99-119 Princes Highway, Corrimal Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019
