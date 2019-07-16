|
|
COLLINS Timothy OAM 'Dulop'
R28178 Warrant Officer Coxswain
of Helensburgh
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully while sleeping on July 11 2019. Beloved husband of Elva. Loved and cherished father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. Tim will be sadly missed by his loving family, many dear friends, Navy colleagues, and the Bulgo community.
Aged 91 Years
RIP sailor,
your watch is over, your duty done
Requiem Mass for the repose of Tim's soul will be celebrated in the Holy Cross Catholic Church, McMillan Street Helensburgh on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 12 noon. A private burial will follow the Mass.
In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent De Paul would be appreciated. A box for this purpose will be located at the Church.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 16, 2019