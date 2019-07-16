Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy OAM COLLINS

Add a Memory
Timothy OAM COLLINS Notice
COLLINS Timothy OAM 'Dulop'

R28178 Warrant Officer Coxswain

of Helensburgh



Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully while sleeping on July 11 2019. Beloved husband of Elva. Loved and cherished father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. Tim will be sadly missed by his loving family, many dear friends, Navy colleagues, and the Bulgo community.



Aged 91 Years

RIP sailor,

your watch is over, your duty done



Requiem Mass for the repose of Tim's soul will be celebrated in the Holy Cross Catholic Church, McMillan Street Helensburgh on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 12 noon. A private burial will follow the Mass.



In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent De Paul would be appreciated. A box for this purpose will be located at the Church.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.