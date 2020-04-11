|
WALTON Thomas William 'Tom' of Lake Heights
formerly of Port Kembla
With sadness we announce the passing of Tom on Tuesday, 7 April 2020. Beloved husband and soul mate of Nola. Dearly loved father and father in law of Cheryll and Kerry, Phillip and Pam, Steven and Tanya, and Jeanette. Much loved Grandad and Dadda of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law of Norma and Cliff (dec), Janet and Alan, Valerie (dec) and Douglas.
Aged 82 Years
Forever in our hearts
A Private funeral service to be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 11, 2020