Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas WALTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas William "Tom" WALTON

Add a Memory
Thomas William "Tom" WALTON Notice
WALTON Thomas William 'Tom' of Lake Heights

formerly of Port Kembla



With sadness we announce the passing of Tom on Tuesday, 7 April 2020. Beloved husband and soul mate of Nola. Dearly loved father and father in law of Cheryll and Kerry, Phillip and Pam, Steven and Tanya, and Jeanette. Much loved Grandad and Dadda of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law of Norma and Cliff (dec), Janet and Alan, Valerie (dec) and Douglas.



Aged 82 Years

Forever in our hearts



A Private funeral service to be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -