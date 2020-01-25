Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
Parsons Funeral Home
10 Woolworths Avenue
Warilla
Thomas William HICKIE

Thomas William HICKIE Notice
HICKIE Thomas William of Warilla



Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 23 January 2020. Beloved husband of the late Valma. Dearly loved father and father in law of Julie and Keith, Graeme. Much loved Pop and Great Pop. Much loved brother of Anne. Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 84Years

A life well lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Thomas' funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Thursday, 30 January 2020 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 25, 2020
