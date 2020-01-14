Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
Thomas "Tom" SOPER

Thomas "Tom" SOPER Notice
SOPER Thomas 'Tom' of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 12 January 2019. Beloved Husband of Gwen (dec). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Mark & Laj, Scott, Lee & Craig. Much loved Grandad of Isaac & Zara, Shannon & Dean, Aaron & Natassia, James, Jordan & Ashhleigh, Tuihana Tobias, Rebecca, Amy, and Great Grandad of Kai, Axel, Jed, Sebastian, Kora. Tom will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 92 Years

Lives on in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tom's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 14, 2020
