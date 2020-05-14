Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Thomas "Tommy" ROBERTSON

Thomas "Tommy" ROBERTSON Notice
ROBERTSON Thomas 'Tommy' of Woonona



Passed away peacefully in hospital on Sunday, 10 May 2020. Beloved husband of Brenda. Dearly loved father of Alan and David. Loving Pop of Lindsey Jade, Rene'e, Stephanie. Loved Brother of Edith, Bill (dec) and Glenda. Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85 years

God has you in His keeping,

we have you in our hearts

'Keep on Drumming'





A Private Service will be held by the family



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 14, 2020
