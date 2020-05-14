|
|
ROBERTSON Thomas 'Tommy' of Woonona
Passed away peacefully in hospital on Sunday, 10 May 2020. Beloved husband of Brenda. Dearly loved father of Alan and David. Loving Pop of Lindsey Jade, Rene'e, Stephanie. Loved Brother of Edith, Bill (dec) and Glenda. Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 85 years
God has you in His keeping,
we have you in our hearts
'Keep on Drumming'
A Private Service will be held by the family
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 14, 2020