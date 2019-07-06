Home
Thomas PRENTICE

Thomas PRENTICE Notice
PRENTICE Thomas of Corrimal

formerly of Hamilton, Scotland



Passed away peacefully on 30 June 2019. Beloved Husband of Frances. Dearly loved father and father in law of Ian and Helen, Linda and Ian. Loving Pop of his grandchildren Amanda, and Shane. Loved brother of Hugh, Robert, William, James, Mary, Famie, Nancy (all dec'd). Tommy will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Scotland and England.



Aged 90 Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tommy's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 6, 2019
