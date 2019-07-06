|
|
PRENTICE Thomas of Corrimal
formerly of Hamilton, Scotland
Passed away peacefully on 30 June 2019. Beloved Husband of Frances. Dearly loved father and father in law of Ian and Helen, Linda and Ian. Loving Pop of his grandchildren Amanda, and Shane. Loved brother of Hugh, Robert, William, James, Mary, Famie, Nancy (all dec'd). Tommy will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Scotland and England.
Aged 90 Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tommy's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 6, 2019