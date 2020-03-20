|
NUTSCHNIG Thomas "Tom" of Corrimal
Passed away suddenly at Tweed Heads Hospital on 12th March, 2020. Beloved Husband of Pam. Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law of Donna & John, Craig & Kristy. Much loved Poppy of Faith, Addison, Dylan, Ebony and Bryson. Tom will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 73 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends of Tom are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday March 24, 2020 commencing at 12 midday.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020