Hansen & Cole Funerals
342 Crown Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
(02) 4228 9677
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange
Thomas "Tom" NUTSCHNIG


1946 - 2020
Thomas "Tom" NUTSCHNIG Notice
NUTSCHNIG Thomas "Tom" of Corrimal



Passed away suddenly at Tweed Heads Hospital on 12th March, 2020. Beloved Husband of Pam. Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law of Donna & John, Craig & Kristy. Much loved Poppy of Faith, Addison, Dylan, Ebony and Bryson. Tom will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 73 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends of Tom are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday March 24, 2020 commencing at 12 midday.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020
