More Obituaries for Thomas HAY
Thomas HAY

Thomas HAY Notice
HAY Thomas 7.2.1937 - 19.4.2020

of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 19 April 2020. Beloved wife of Janet for 56 years. Dearly loved father and father in law of Tonia and Michael, Jeanine and Adam. Loving Pop of Ruby, Oscar, Heath. Brother of Marilyn. Tom will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 83 years

A wonderful life



The family would like to thank the staff at Wollongong Hospitals ED Older Persons Mental Health Unit, B4 West Unit and Coledale Hospital for their exceptional care of Tom.



A private cremation has been held



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 25, 2020
