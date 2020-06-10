Home
Thomas Arthur REES


1934 - 2020
Thomas Arthur REES Notice
REES (Arthur) Thomas Arthur Passed away peacefully on 6th June, 2020. Loved husband of Shirley (dec). Cherished father & father in law of Michael & Christine, Nigel & Melissa, Tracy & Richard. Loved Poppy of his 10 grandchildren and his 8 great grandchildren. Arthur will be sadly missed by all his extended family and friends here in Australia and in Wales.

Aged 86 Years



A family gathering for Arthur will be held on Saturday 13th June, 2020 commencing at 10am. Arthur's family understand and respect that many family and friends will not be able to attend the service. They are inviting you to watch the service via live streaming using the following link:

www.oneroomstreaming.com/login

Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: UBHJBC



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 10, 2020
