MANGOS Thomai of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, 27 December 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Vicki, Jimmy and Joleen. Much loved Yiayia of Phoenix, and Maddison. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Kay and Michael, and sister-in-law of Spiro and Ellen and their families. Loved Aunt of her nieces and nephews. Thomai will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 73 Years

Always loved and sadly missed

Forever in our Hearts

Rest in Peace



Prayers will be recited in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday, January 2, 2019 at 4pm.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Thomai's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Friday, 3 January 2020 at 12pm. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.





In lieu of flowers donations to

Breast Cancer Illawarra

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 31, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -