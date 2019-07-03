|
SEATH Thelma of Dapto.
Passed away peacefully on 28 June, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Albert. Loved mother and mother in law of Peter & Sue, David, Diane, Janelle & Danny, Tanya & Tony. Cherished Nan of Danielle, Erica, Brooke, Travis, Lucas, Brodie, Erin, Amy, Leah and Kiara and great grandson Tyson.
Aged 85 Years
Relatives and friends of Thelma are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 5 July, 2019 commencing at 12.30pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 3, 2019