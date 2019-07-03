Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma SEATH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma SEATH


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Thelma SEATH Notice
SEATH Thelma of Dapto.



Passed away peacefully on 28 June, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Albert. Loved mother and mother in law of Peter & Sue, David, Diane, Janelle & Danny, Tanya & Tony. Cherished Nan of Danielle, Erica, Brooke, Travis, Lucas, Brodie, Erin, Amy, Leah and Kiara and great grandson Tyson.



Aged 85 Years



Relatives and friends of Thelma are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 5 July, 2019 commencing at 12.30pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.