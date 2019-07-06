Home
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
KOHN Thelma Formerly Searle nee Gardiner

of Kiama



Passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Neville. Dearly loved mother of Bill (dec.), Mark, Susan, Prue, and step daughter Lyn. Much loved Nan Nan / Nanny of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of Norma (dec), Betty (dec), Keith (dec) and their families.



Aged 96 Years

Always loved and sadly missed

Forever in our hearts



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Thelma's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home,Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 12pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 6, 2019
