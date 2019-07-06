|
|
KOHN Thelma Formerly Searle nee Gardiner
of Kiama
Passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Neville. Dearly loved mother of Bill (dec.), Mark, Susan, Prue, and step daughter Lyn. Much loved Nan Nan / Nanny of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of Norma (dec), Betty (dec), Keith (dec) and their families.
Aged 96 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
Forever in our hearts
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Thelma's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home,Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 12pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 6, 2019