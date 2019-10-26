|
|
HENRY Thelma of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019. The wise and the beautiful wife of John Walter. Darling mother and mother-in-law of Susie and Wayne. Gorgeous little Gran of Andrew, Nicola and James and loving GGMa of Patrick. Thelma will be dearly missed by her loving family and dear friends.
Aged 102 Years
Reunited with her sisters.
Treasured forever for the love and
the light she gave us all
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Thelma's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 26, 2019