STEELE Thelma Elizabeth of Albion Park
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on Thursday, 5 December 2019. Beloved wife of the late George. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of David and Edna, Ian, and Russell. Much loved Nanna of Vanessa, and Joshua. Thelma will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 93 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Thelma's funeral service to be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Tongarra Road Albion Park on Friday, 13 December 2019 at 11am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road Albion Park.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 11, 2019