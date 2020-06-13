|
|
CATTO Thelma of Gwynneville
Passed away on Friday June 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alan. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Denis and Dale, Grahame and Roslyn. Dear grandmother of Derrian, Alyson, Nicole, Elisabeth, and their families. Thelma will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends.
The family would like to thank the medical and aged care staff who cared for Thelma. We also acknowledge the tributes and messages of support received during this sad time.
Aged 93 Years
God has you in His keeping,
we have you in our hearts
A private service has been held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 13, 2020