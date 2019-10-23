Home
STAPLETON Terry formerly of Warilla Terry passed away in an accident on the 3RD of October 2019 in Panama. A Loving father and caring grandfather. He will be sadly missed by all of his friends and family. Aged 63 years Forever in our hearts Terry's relatives and friends are warmly invited to a funeral mass to be held at St Patrick's Church, 39 Kembla Street, Port Kembla, commencing at 11am on Friday the 25th of October, 2019. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, 441/443 Shellharbour Rd, Shellharbour and then on to celebrate his life at Port Kembla Golf Club, Primbee.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 23, 2019
