Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
TERRY MARPLES


1939 - 2019
TERRY MARPLES Notice
MARPLES TERRY Passed away peacefully on 27th November 2019. Dearly beloved and loving brother, uncle and friend. His love, laughter and cheekiness will be dearly missed by all.



Terry's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 2nd December 2019 commencing at 10.00am.



Please consider a donation to the Leukaemia Foundation. A bowl will be located at the chapel entrance. At Terry's request please wear something casual.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 30, 2019
