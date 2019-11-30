|
|
MARPLES TERRY Passed away peacefully on 27th November 2019. Dearly beloved and loving brother, uncle and friend. His love, laughter and cheekiness will be dearly missed by all.
Terry's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 2nd December 2019 commencing at 10.00am.
Please consider a donation to the Leukaemia Foundation. A bowl will be located at the chapel entrance. At Terry's request please wear something casual.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 30, 2019