BEECH Terry of Dapto
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 10, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Carol. Devoted step-father of Michael (dec), James, John and Cathy. Adored Pop of his grandchildren. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Bill & Adele, Julie & Rhys. Beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Terry will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 71 Years
Rest In Peace
Relatives and friends of Terry are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday August 14, 2019 commencing at 2:30pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 12, 2019