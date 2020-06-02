|
TROY Terrance Phillip Passed away at his home in Sutton Forest on 25/05/2020 aged 68. Beloved husband to Jennifer (dec), Father, Grandfather and Brother. A coal miner for 50 years, a gentleman, horseman, a life well travelled and a friend to all. Light breaks where no sun shines. Where no sea runs, the waters of the heart push in their tides. Our hearts are broken, but your memory will help us heal. Thank you Mr T Love you so. Due to ongoing community health issues there will be a small private ceremony held next Friday in the Southern Highlands. Our families would like to extend our thanks to everyone who have sent their kind messages and understanding during this difficult time. Lady Rose Funerals 36 Bowral Street, Bowral Ph: 4862 1833
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 2, 2020