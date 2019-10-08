Home
Terezia MILLER

Terezia MILLER Notice
MILLER Terezia of Warilla



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Dearly loved mother of LÃ¡szlÃ³, Katalin, Elizabeth Marie (Mary) (dec), Anthony, and Magdalena. Much loved Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of her sisters and brother.



Aged 84 Years

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person no one can replace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Terezia's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Friday October 11, 2019 at 12 noon.



By request, no dark colours.

Bright colours or florals to be worn.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 8, 2019
