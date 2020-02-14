Home
Rosary
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Croatian Catholic Centre
7-9 Bellevue Road
Figtree
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Croatian Catholic Centre
7-9 Bellevue Road
Figtree
Burial
Following Services
Lakeside Memorial Park
Tereza VUCKO Notice
VUCKO Tereza Passed away peacefully 11th February 2020. Late of Unanderra, formerly of Croatia. Loving wife of Ivan (dec.). Much loved mother and mother in law of John and Cheryl, Katrina. Devoted grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Tereza will be sadly missed by all her family, relatives and friends here in Australia and Croatia. Aged 85 Years Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of Tereza will be held at the Croatian Catholic Centre, 7-9 Bellevue Road, Figtree on Saturday 15th February 2020, commencing with Rosary at 10.00am followed by Mass at 10.30am. At the conclusion of the Prayers following Mass, the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park where Tereza will be laid to rest. BLESSED FUNERALS ALL ILLAWARRA AREAS 1300 8000 97
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 14, 2020
