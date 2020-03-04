|
|
TREBLE (nee McGrath) Teresa of Corrimal
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 1 March 2020. Beloved wife of Brian. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Jan and Ian, Helen and Philip, Linda and Ron, Paula and Tony. Loving Nanny to her grandchildren Michael, Amy, Luke, Brett, Benjamin and Cassandra, Alessandra and David, Matthew and Amy, Alex and Lisa, and great-grandchildren Lily, Dean, and Henry. Loved sister of Joe, Margaret, Winnie, John (dec), Phillip (dec), and Cecily. Teresa will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 93 years
Requiescat in Pace
Requiem Mass for the repose of Teresa's soul will be celebrated at St Columbkilles Catholic Church, 99-119 Princes Highway, Corrimal on Monday, 9 March 2020 at 12noon. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Wollongong Hospital Palliative Care
would be greatly appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 4, 2020