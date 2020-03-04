Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Requiem Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
St Columbkilles Catholic Church
99-119 Princes Highway
Corrimal
Teresa TREBLE Notice
TREBLE (nee McGrath) Teresa of Corrimal



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 1 March 2020. Beloved wife of Brian. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Jan and Ian, Helen and Philip, Linda and Ron, Paula and Tony. Loving Nanny to her grandchildren Michael, Amy, Luke, Brett, Benjamin and Cassandra, Alessandra and David, Matthew and Amy, Alex and Lisa, and great-grandchildren Lily, Dean, and Henry. Loved sister of Joe, Margaret, Winnie, John (dec), Phillip (dec), and Cecily. Teresa will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 93 years

Requiescat in Pace



Requiem Mass for the repose of Teresa's soul will be celebrated at St Columbkilles Catholic Church, 99-119 Princes Highway, Corrimal on Monday, 9 March 2020 at 12noon. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Wollongong Hospital Palliative Care

would be greatly appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 4, 2020
