CAMPEDELLI Teresa of Gerringong
Died surrounded with much love on July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eric. Dearly loved mother of Stephen and Trisha, Karen, Michelle and Mark. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Josie, Tayla, Chloe, Grace, Alex, Isaak. Loved sister and sister in law of Maria, Georgina, Anthony, John, Nancy, Kevin.
Aged 76 years
God has you in his keeping
We have you in our hearts
Reunited with Eric
Requiem Mass for the repose of Teresa's soul will be celebrated at St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 166 Fern Street, Gerringong on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 10.30am. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 3, 2019