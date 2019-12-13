Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
Terence Terry O'NEIL

Terence Terry O'NEIL Notice
O'NEIL Terence â€˜Terry' of Warrigal Mt Terry,

formerly of Warrawong



Passed away after a long illness on Tuesday December 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Toni, and father of Kim. Terence will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 74 Years

Rest in Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Terence's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 12 noon. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019
