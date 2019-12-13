|
|
O'NEIL Terence â€˜Terry' of Warrigal Mt Terry,
formerly of Warrawong
Passed away after a long illness on Tuesday December 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Toni, and father of Kim. Terence will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 74 Years
Rest in Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Terence's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 12 noon. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019