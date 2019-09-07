Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence SHELTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence SHELTON


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Terence SHELTON Notice
SHELTON Terence Formerly of Koonawarra. Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family. Loving husband, Father and Grandfather.



Aged 79 Years



Relatives and friends of Terence are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate his life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole. 634 Northcliffe drive , Kembla Grange on Monday 9th September 2019 commencing at 2pm.



In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to smith family charity a bowl will be located at the chapel entrance



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now