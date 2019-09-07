|
SHELTON Terence Formerly of Koonawarra. Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family. Loving husband, Father and Grandfather.
Aged 79 Years
Relatives and friends of Terence are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate his life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole. 634 Northcliffe drive , Kembla Grange on Monday 9th September 2019 commencing at 2pm.
In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to smith family charity a bowl will be located at the chapel entrance
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019