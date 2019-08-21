Home
Terence "Terry" DEAN Notice
DEAN Terence 'Terry' of Cordeaux Heights



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 18 August 2019. Adored son of Charles and Marge (dec). Loved brother and brother in law of Allan (dec), Pauline (dec), Marie and John, Geoff and Jo, Greg, Cathy. A very very much loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Terry will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 64 Years

Forever in our Hearts

'Gone Camping'



Requiem Mass for the repose of Terry's soul will be celebrated at the Church Of Immaculate Conception, Princes Highway, Unanderra on Friday August 23, 2019 at 11am.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Port Kembla Palliative Care

would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 21, 2019
