Teena ARTHUR


1950 - 2019
Teena ARTHUR Notice
Arthur Teena Born 13.5.1950 Formerly of Shellharbour Road, Barrack Heights. Passed away peacefully in her home on the 17.10.2019 - Aged 69 years. Will be sadly missed by her children Michael, Jason, Toni and Belinda. Grandchildren Ruby, Simone, Brandon, Mikayla, Charlie and Curtis. Her niece Tracey, Daughter-in-Law Karen & Son-in-Law's Charlie and Aaron. Family and Friends are invited to attend the funeral on the 1ST November at Stan Crapp Funerals, Kiama at 12.00pm to celebrate Teena's life.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019
