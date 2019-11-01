Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted TREUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted TREUE

Add a Memory
Ted TREUE Notice
TREUE Ted of Warilla



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, 29 October 2019. Beloved husband of the late Gisela. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jurgen and Amanda, Christine and David. Loving Pop to his grandchildren Scott, Nichole, Cheridan and great grandchildren Jake, Sam. Ted will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 86 Years

A life well lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ted's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Monday, 4 November 2019 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to

The Movember Foundation

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -