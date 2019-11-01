|
TREUE Ted of Warilla
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, 29 October 2019. Beloved husband of the late Gisela. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jurgen and Amanda, Christine and David. Loving Pop to his grandchildren Scott, Nichole, Cheridan and great grandchildren Jake, Sam. Ted will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 86 Years
A life well lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ted's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Monday, 4 November 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to
The Movember Foundation
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 1, 2019